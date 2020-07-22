'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update July 21: Asawari & Abhijeet Embark On A New Journey

Tuesday’s episode of Agga Bai Sasubai begins with a fresh chapter in the life of the newlyweds, Asawari and Abhijeet. When Ajoba reaches home, he calls out for Asawari and asks her for a glass of water but later realises that she doesn’t live with him anymore. Soham is yet unhappy with Asawari & Abhijeet’s marriage and blames Ajoba for it. On the other hand, the newlyweds embark on a new journey by taking blessings from Abhijeet’s uncle & aunt.

Asawari was seen quite concerned about Ajoba and asks Abhijeet to lend his phone so that she can call him. Abhijeet had already bought a few surprise gifts for her which took her by surprise. The gifts included an ATM card, property papers, passbook and a mobile device. Asawari was seen getting emotional and told Abhijeet that she doesn’t need any of it.

Abhijeet, on the other hand, urged him to accept the gifts and also told her that half the profit of the restaurant will be credited to her account. Emotional Asawari yet denies but Abhijeet was seen convincing her. Overhearing them, Shubhra felt that Aswari is the luckiest woman as she handed her a pen to sign the property papers. Asawari then called Ajoba and was very concerned about his health. She asked him to have hot water to cure his throat, along with it she also reminded him to have his tablets on time. Ajoba began to sob as he missed her tremendously.

Abhijeet was then seen taking Aswari for his house tour, he started the tour with her favourite place, the Kitchen. Asawari enjoyed the tour & asked Shubhra to leave to take care of Ajoba. Abhijeet also showed her an empty room which he has kept for Ajoba & it made Asawari very emotional. When the newlyweds their room, it is decorated beautifully with balloons. Asawari learned that Shubhra & Maddy took care of the decorations and is touched by their gesture.

She and Abhijeet rejoiced & cherished the moment. Meanwhile, Ajoba Knees began to pain and he asked Sohan to massage them. However, Sonam denied and gave Ajoba a few painkillers. Ajoba is disappointed by Soham’s behaviour and started to miss Asawari more. Stay tuned for further updates about Agga Bai Sasubai.

