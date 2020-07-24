'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update July 23: Asawari Decides To Make Soham Independent

Thursday’s episode of Agga Bai Sasubai begins with Shubhra holding Soham’s bag in her hand. As she talks to Asawari, she shows her the alcohol bottle kept in the bag. Asawari asked Shubhra to throw the bottle away but Shubhra denied. She told her she will keep it safely hidden in his room because she doesn’t want to invite more chaos in her life.

Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update July 23

As Shubhra took the bag upstairs, Asawari got upset and asked Abhijeet to make her understand. Abhijeet in return supports Shubhra's decision. Asawari then went to the kitchen and began to sob. When Abhijeet offered handkerchief to her. He said that her eyes are filled with tears and she should wipe them.

Asawari questioned him where did she go wrong. She told him helping one’s child, doing what they ask you to do, isn’t wrong. She only tried to be there for Soham, everything she did had good intentions. But it ended up making him dependent on her. Abhijeet made her understand only she could teach Soham a lesson. He told her, it is time that she corrects herself and motivates Soham to become an independent person.

When Soham returned he looked for his bag. Shubhra gets the bag to him and shows and removes the green carry bag, he asked her to keep it inside. Asawari barged in and asked Shubhra to throw it away. Not only that, but she also took the money back from him which she lent him previously. Soham gets furious looking at the strange behaviour of her mother. Asawari tells him he won’t get any money until he starts to work.

Next morning, Asawari made pancakes for Soham thinking that she made him angry the previous night. Soham refuses her breakfast and orders Dosa from outside. When the parcel arrives he looks for money in Asawari’s purse but she snatches her purse away and tells him that she won’t lend him money. Shubhra taunts him that if he didn’t have money he shouldn’t have ordered food.

Later, when Asawari is cutting vegetables, Soham tried to persuade her to lend him money saying that a year ago when he had a job, she used to love him so much. Now that he is jobless there is no one who supports him. Asawari says, she will always be there for him. Then Soham asks her to pay for his parcel which will arrive soon. Asawari denies saying that he won’t get money anymore from her. Soham is plotting something to take money from her. Stay tuned for further updates about Agga Bai Sasubai.

