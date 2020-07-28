'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update July 27, 2020: Shubhra's Parents Question Soham

Monday’s episode of Agga Bai Sasubai saw Shubhra’s father questioning Soham about his career. He was concerned about his finances. Shubhra’s parents told Soham that they are not okay with her daughter taking up the entire load on her shoulder because of him. Baffled Soham stammered as he did not have a perfect answer to give them. However, he said that he cannot reveal details and documents about his new start-up as they are currently setting it up and the papers are confidential.

'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update July 27

Abhijeet helped Soham to get out of the situation saying that he is soon going to join him in his Kitchen to learn about management. Soham agreed and Shubhra’s father seemed relaxed upon listening to it. Later, Shubhra’s parents bid goodbye to her and Abhijeet, Asawari & Soham stepped out with her to send them off. They thanked Abhijeet for letting them know about the circumstances involving their daughter and Soham.

Shubra’s father added that he would never interrupt because they thing Shubhra is a strong woman and have always managed to take care of herself. However, after having a chat with Soham made them feel better and relaxed. Abhijeet asked both of them to not to worry about Shubhra as he would take care of her like his own daughter. He also promised that he would do whatever he can in his power to bring Soham back on track.

On the hand, after Shubhra’s parents leave Asawari tried to make Soham understand the seriousness of his situation. Soham in return shuts her off asking her not to repeat it just because everyone is saying it. However, Asawari tried to make him understand that everyone is concerned about his future and hence they are trying to advise him.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet walked in and said that Shubhra’s parents called Soham ‘useless’ just because he doesn’t have a job. Later, Soham thanked Abhijeet for supporting him and covering up for him in front of them. However, Abhijeet replied saying that he did not say anything just to save him. He added that he wants Soham to work at Abhi’s Kitchen. Stay tuned for further updates about Agga Bai Sasubai.

