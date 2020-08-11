Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update August 10, 2020: Soham To Work With Abhijeet

Agga Bai Sasubai is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The show features Tejashree Pradhan, Nivedita Saraf, Girish Oak, Ravi Patwardhan and Ashutosh Patki in lead roles. Fresh episodes for the show started airing from July 13, 2020. Tejashree Pradhan plays the role of Shubhra Kamat, Nivedita Saraf essays the role of Asawari, Girish Oak stars as Abhijeet while Ashutosh Patki plays the role of Soham in the show.

In the latest episode of the TV show, everyone feels happy when they watch Soham preparing tea. Later, Soham arrives to seek post as a security guard. Abhijeet asks Soham to work with him in the kitchen. Read on to know Agga Bai Sasubai written update for August 10, 2020:

Abhijeet talks about visiting the dockyard for collecting fresh fish and visiting the kitchen, Soham brings tea for everyone. Soham asks how was the tea, and everyone humorously tells him that the tea was good. While Soham goes to bring biscuits, Abhijeet and Shubhra leave the table as the tea taste different. Asawari drinks everyone's tea as she does not want her son's tea to go waste.

Abhijeet leaves and Asawari gives him advice regarding buying vegetables and how to buy them at low cost. Abhijeet mimics how he would buy the vegetables and non-vegetarian food. Asawari gets a call regarding work interview and while she brings earphones to talk, the man starts introducing and Asawari comes out of the kitchen and asks if anyone came in the house.

Shubhra talks about the next post she will be taking interview of and Asawari requests if she can watch how the interview goes. While she goes to drink water, she and Asawari hear Soham introducing and asking for the job of a security guard. Shubhra and Asawari enter Soham's room and Soham tells that he should start somewhere and that he would not reveal that they are married at the office. Asawari talks to Abhijeet about the incident, after which Abhijeet tries to console her.

Soham says that it is fine even if she declines his post at the office, he would search for another job. Soham stands near the gate and starts acting as he sees Abhijeet. He simply acts as if he is asking for a job to a random person in the street. Abhijeet aks Soham to join his kitchen. He says he would guide him properly. Soham starts thinking that he achieved what he wanted as he had intentions of entering Abhi's kitchen.

