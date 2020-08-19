Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update For Aug 18, 2020: Soham Fails To Get Customers

Agga Bai Sasubai is a popular Marathi TV show. The serial stars Tejashree Pradhan, Nivedita Saraf, Girish Oak, Ravi Patwardhan, and Ashutosh Patki in lead roles. Fresh episodes for the show started airing from July 13, 2020. Tejashree Pradhan plays the role of Shubhra Kamat; Nivedita Saraf essays the role of Asawari; Girish Oak stars as Abhijeet; while Ashutosh Patki plays the role of Soham in the show.

In the latest episode, Soham takes the help of Pradnya in order to get customers. However, he fails miserably and in spite of his failure, Abhijeet reassures Soham. Read to know Agga Bai Sasubai written update for August 18, 2020.

Agga Bai Sasubai written update for August 18, 2020

While Abhijeet enters the kitchen, Asawari drops the utensils from her hand. Abhijeet pacifies her and hands her a glass of water. Asawari says she needs to pray to the Lord for Soham's betterment. Meanwhile, at Abhi's Kitchen, Soham gets frustrated as flies try to sit on the food prepared. He asks Pradnya to blow the flies away and also hold on the banner on the road. The banner shows an offer of 50 percent off for the day.

Shubhra and Abhijeet see Asawari praying and she asks Asawari if they should leave for Abhi's Kitchen. As they head towards the kitchen, Shubhra sees Pradnya holding the board and later takes a selfie with her and tells her to post the same on the group. They enter Abhi's Kitchen and see Soham trying to force customers in.

Soham asks the three to have a seat and hands them the menu card. Maddy, on the other hand, says that they have prepared lots of food and no customer has arrived at the restaurant. Soham hands over the key and says he lost the challenge. Asawari tells Abhijeet that he knew that it would lead to loss and still gave Soham the keys, after which she leaves.

The scene then shifts to the next day, Asawari tells Abhijeet that she has prepared food for her father's birthday. She goes to Shubhra and asks her to call her father. Shubhra makes a video call and everyone wishes him for his birthday. Shubhra gives Soham a cheque and tells him to hand it over to Abhijeet in order to repay the loss incurred. Soham declines to hand the cheque to Abhijeet and Shubhra leaves the room with the cheque. She gives it to Abhijeet and he says he feels left-out after she offered the money.

