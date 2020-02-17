'Masterchef India' Feb 15 And 16: Double Elimination And Akanksha Gets Finale Ticket

MasterChef is a reality cooking show where people from different walks of life get an opportunity to showcase their culinary skills and impress the judges. With artsy and fancy ingredients, the audience also gets to learn the use of multiple ingredients and their importance in certain dishes. The current season of MasterChef India judged by Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar has also taught the audience a lot of things. The audience learns not only by watching the contestants cook, but also by the tips that the judges share. The episodes for February 15 and 16 had a lot of interesting twists in store for the viewers.

Feb 15 recap - Double Elimination

The episode starts with the judges making an announcement about the double-elimination round where all the contestants are in danger zone and any two contestants will get eliminated show. In the first round, the contestants choose any 5 ingredients from which they have to make a dish in a specific time period. The twist is that the contestants cannot choose any ingredients from Amul pantry. After the judges taste the dish, they eliminate two chefs from the competition.

Feb 16 - Akanksha Khatri is in the finale

This episode was one of the most fascinating episodes of MasterChef season 6. All the chefs compete with each other to get the golden apron like the one who gets the golden apron goes directly to the finale of MasterChef season 6. After every task, two contestants get eliminated from the round. In the first round, Chef Amrita Kaur gets a dish and the contestants have to guess the ingredients in it. In the second round, the contestants make kebabs. In the last round, the remaining three contestants have to make a dish of their choice within 15 minutes. Akanksha Khatri wins the last round and receives the ticket to the finale.

