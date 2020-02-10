'Masterchef India' Feb 8 & 9: Teams Navigate Difficult Tasks, Mahendra Proves His Worth

MasterChef India season 6 has been getting massive love from fans. The judges are assigning the contestants various tasks to improve their cooking skills. Till now, all the tasks have been really difficult and it has been entertaining to watch season 6. Let us take a look at what are the current tasks that they have to deal with.

Feb 08 - Task for each team

The judges get ready to tell the contestants about their task. For the task, the contestants are divided into three teams which were blue, red and green. First, the contestants are told by the judges to get their ingredients from Amul pantry, after which they explain the task to them. The task is that each team will have to make three dishes and they will get 1/2 hour for it. After getting the dishes from the pantry, all the teams' ingredients are shuffled. Now, the blue team will make their dish from red team's ingredients, the green team will make their dish based on blue team's ingredients and red team will make their dish based on green team's ingredients.

Feb 09 - Mahendra excels in his second opportunity

The judges surprise the contestants with wild card entries. The wild card entries include some of the old contestants of MasterChef India season 6 who got eliminated at the beginning of the show. While few contestants are happy seeing the wild card entries, few are shocked. There are 4 people who come through the wild card entry, among them is Mahendra who was eliminated at the start of the show. Their task for the day is to make any dish in an hour with cheese as its main ingredient. Following that, Mahendra is successful in doing so and he proves his worth.

