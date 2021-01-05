Nehha Pendse And Sanksruti Balgude Take Up The 'This Or That ' Challenge; Watch Video

Marathi actors Nehha Pendse and Sanskruti Balgude have always been setting friendship goals with their pictures and videos. The two best friends recently took up the trending ‘This or That’ challenge on Instagram and left their fans in splits. Through the challenge, Nehha and Sanskruti spilt the beans on their preferences in various topics and choices. Take a look at their video below.

Nehha Pendse and Sanskruti Balgude take up 'This or That' challenge

Nehha Pendse and Sanskruti Balgude looked pretty goofy while revealing their go-to preference in this short Instagram reel. Nehha looked cute in her animal print shirt and paired it with a high-waist flared denim jeans. On the other hand, Sanksruti looks adorable in her white sleeveless shirt and striped blue and white A-line skirt. Nehha Pendse’s pet dog Teddy made a cameo appearance in the video as the two had a blast while shooting the video.

In the video, Nehha and Sanksruti revealed that both of them were a ‘dog person’. When given an option between healthy food and junk food, Nehha mindlessly walked toward the healthy food option but Sanskruti walked to the junk food option. However, Nehha made sure her friend thought twice about her choice of food.

When it came to choosing between an Early riser and a Night Owl, Nehha chose to be an early riser while Sanskruti chose to become a night owl. In terms of relationships, the two friends agreed and chose healthy relationships instead of toxic ones. While choosing between being practical and being emotional, Nehha walked towards the emotional side but her friend Sanskruti, who probably knows her better pushed her towards the practical side.

On the work front, Nehha Pendse was last seen in the Bollywood film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari along with stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Meanwhile, actor Sanskruti Balgude is all set to appear in an upcoming Marathi film 8 Don 75.

