Ahilyabai Holkar's Rajesh Shringarpure Has These Notable Works To His Credit; See

Sony television's new show Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar premiered on January 4, 2021. It has also already struck a chord among the audiences. The cast of the show is widely loved by the audiences for their stellar performances on the serial. But one particular character which has caught the audiences' eye is that of Rajesh Shringarpure who is playing the character of Ahilyabai Holkar's father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar. Read ahead to know more about Ahilyabai Holkar's Rajesh Shringarpure.

Ahilyabai Holkar's Rajesh Shringarpure

Rajesh Shringarpure's age is 44-years. Ahilyabai Holkar's Rajesh Shringarpure has starred in several Bollywood movies and television serials. He made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Param Vir Chakra. He then went on to star in Marathi film Zenda which released in 2009.

According to a report by Star Sun Folded, the actor wanted to become an Air Force pilot when he was young. He was also qualified for the procedure but he did not make it to the final round. He also participated in dramatics in college.

He has been of the murder mystery Murder 3, Shortcut Romeo, Daddy, Romeo Walter Akbar and Sangharsh. He is popularly known for his negative role in the movie Sarkar Raj. On the small screen, Rajesh Shringarpure has starred in Chandragupta Maurya wherein he played the character of Seleucus I Nicator, Sahib Biwi Ghulam wherein he starred alongside Raveena Tandon and Saarthi wherein he stayed the character of Lord Krishna. He also starred in the 2019 period drama serial Jhansi Ki Rani wherein he played the character of Morpant Tambe.

Rajesh Shringarpure's serial Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar will see the actor in a different character than what the audiences have usually seen him in. Rajesh Shringarpure's serial is yet another period drama based on the life of the social worker and freedom Ahilyabai Holkar. He is playing Ahilyabai Holkar's father-in-law. Rajesh Shringarpure's character is very supportive of Ahilyabai Holkar and loves her dearly. In the promo of the serial, Rajesh Shringarpure's character is seen encouraging her to voice her opinions and express her feelings.

According to a report by Tellychakker, Rajesh has said that Malhar Rao Holkar's character was neither too easy nor too difficult to portray. He has also said that he started preparing for the role of Malhar Rao in the lockdown itself. He had grown his beard which helped him get the role in the serial. He further added that he is very happy to have gotten the opportunity to essay this character.

Image courtesy- @rajesh_shringarpure_official Instagram

