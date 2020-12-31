Ahilyabai Holkar's Role In 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' Was Auditioned By 1000 Girls?

On Monday, January 4, 2021, Sony Entertainment Television will launch a brand-new period drama, Punyashlok Ahilyabai. The historical show set on the backdrop of Maharashtra in the 18th century, revolves around the extraordinary life of an ordinary girl, Ahilyabai Holkar. She is assisted by her father-in-law, Malhar Rao Holkar, for defying pre-defined principles of a patriarchal society where women have been stripped of their rights and voices. As popular child actor Aditi Jaltare is all set to play the lead role of Ahilyabai Holkar in the much-awaited series, director Jackson Sethi went on to reveal details about the character of the show.

It is reported that over 1000 girls were auditioned over a period of eight months for this role before Aditi Jaltare was roped into essay the character of Ahilyabai Holkar. It is also said that the auditioning process was highly rigorous as shortlisting was performed about five or six times and then backed up by mock photoshoots by the production team. The creators had a very particular vision of how the persona of Ahilyabai wanted to be represented on screen. The artist attempting her role should at all times show a childlike innocence and playful energy when delivering intense dialogues.

Director Jackson Sethi also said that playing Ahilyabai Holkar is a challenging role, particularly for a child, and it needed childlike innocence, which would give more credibility to the character. He added that the essence of the character that was to be justified on the screen was very critical. The director also believes that they found what they were looking for in Aditi Jaltar. He said she was the ideal choice. While she's worked in the industry before, she's not carrying the baggage of those experiences. Further complimenting her, Jackson said that she is a natural delight and is always eager to learn. She really got into the skin of the character and made the perfect choice to play the role of Ahilyabai Holkar in her childhood, said Sethi.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai cast

The period drama will star the acclaimed child actor Aditi Jaltar, who will play the role of Ahilyabai Holkar. Apart from her, TV star Rajesh Shringarpure will be seen essaying the role of her father-in-law, Malhar Rao Holkar. Punyashlok Ahilyabai will present and celebrate the deep bond between Ahilyabai and Malhar Rao. Besides narrating their unique partnership, the historical drama not only subverts the norms, but also redefines them.

