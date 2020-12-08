Period Drama 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' To Premiere On January 4, 2021; Details Inside

Sony Entertainment Television will launch a brand-new period drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai on January 4, 2021, Monday. Set in the backdrop of the 18th century Maharashtra, the historical show revolves around the extraordinary life of a common girl, Ahilyabai Holkar. She receives the support of her father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar for defying pre-defined notions of the patriarchal society, in which women were bereft of their rights and voices. Through her contributions, she proceeds to set an example for everyone that one does not become great by gender or birth but deeds. Here is everything you need to know about Punyashlok Ahilyabai TV serial on Sony Entertainment Television.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai to premiere on January 4 on Sony Entertainment Television

Punyashlok Ahilyabai cast

Sony Entertainment Television will show the brave tale of Ahilyabai Holkar for the first time on Indian Television. It will star acclaimed child actor Aditi Jaltare, who will play the role of Ahilyabai Holkar. Meanwhile, TV star Rajesh Shringarpure will essay her father-in-law, Malhar Rao Holkar. Punyashlok Ahilyabai will feature and celebrate the deep bond between Ahilyabai and Malhar Rao. Besides narrating their unique partnership, the historical drama show not only subverts the norms but also redefines them.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai TV serial

The story of Ahilyabai Holkar will show her prolific journey. It will inspire the viewers as to how a girl from a small village in Maharashtra goes on to become the queen of state and Maratha empire. Moreover, she earns the title of Matoshree among the masses.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai release date

In reality, Ahilyabai Holkar was considered to be one of the finest women rulers in Indian history. As per Artsandculture.google.com, nobody attacked Malwa during her reign. At that time, the whole of Central India was facing a power struggle, fighting battles for the throne.

However, under her rule, Malwa was peaceful as well as stable. She had also spread the message of Dharma and promoted industrialisation during the 18th century. To gather more information and watch tales of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, interested viewers can watch Punyashlok Ahilyabai. It will premiere on January 4, 2021, Friday onwards, Monday to Friday, 7: 30 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

