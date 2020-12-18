Krish Chauhan On Playing Khande Rao Holkar In 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai': I Am Really Excited

Television actor Krish Chauhan is all set to mark his appearance as Khande Rao Holkar in Sony Entertainment Television’s new historical drama show Punyashlok Ahilyabai. He will play the role of lead character Ahilyabai’s husband in the series. The child actor shared his excitement on the same, expressing how he always wanted to be a part of a period drama. Read on to know what he said:

Krish Chauhan to play Khande Rao Holkar in Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai

The makers roped in child actor Krish Chauhan to essay the role of Ahilyabai’s husband, Khande Rao Holkar in Punyashlok Ahilyabai. In a media statement, the star expressed his feelings on bagging the lead role in the show. He said, “I am really excited, as I play the husband of the legendary Ahilyabai Holkar. I always wanted to be part of a period drama, and I am grateful for this opportunity. The role is really challenging. I am going to push myself to give my 100%. It’s also something new for me, so I am looking forward to seeing the audiences’ reaction to my role. It’s going to be a dynamic show and one that will create a strong impact on the viewers.”

About Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai

Sony Entertainment Television’s new period drama revolves around the iconic life story of Ahilyabai Holkar, portraying the strength and courage of a woman who defied all odds of the 18th century. She proved to be a name that not only went on to create history, but also inspired many. Hailing from a small village in Maharashtra, she became the queen of state and Maratha empire. Additionally, Ahilyabai earned the title of Matoshree among the masses. Punyashlok Ahilyabai will premiere on January 4, 2021, Friday onwards. To know more about Ahilyabai Holkar, fans can tune-in to the historical drama. It will air every Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With PR Inputs)

