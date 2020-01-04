'Beyhadh 2' Star Jennifer Winget's First Look In Web Series 'Code M' Revealed; Pics Inside

Jennifer Winget is an Indian television actor who is popular for daily soaps like Beyhadh, Dill Mill Gayye and Saraswatichandra. The actor can be recently seen promoting her upcoming web series, Code M. Jennifer Winget would be portraying the character of an Army officer lawyer in the web series. The show makers have been successful in creating a buzz about Code M starring Jennifer along with Tanuj Virwani. Recently, the team dropped the first look of Jennifer Winget in her Army officer avatar.

First look of Jennifer Winget from Code M

First look of Tanuj Virwani from Code M

Code M update

The web series has been directed by Akshay Choubey and developed by Ekta Kapoor. The show marks the debut of Jennifer Winget on the digital platform. The plot of the show revolves around an Indian Army lawyer Monica Mehra, played by Jennifer Winget, who discovers a conspiracy plot during her investigation of a military encounter case. The series will show how the entire organisation will be affected by the discovery.

Jennifer Winget has previously worked with Ekta Kapoor in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In an interview with a media portal, she revealed that she was very excited to reunite with Ekta Kapoor for her debut web series. Talking about her character to a leading entertainment channel, the Beyhadh 2 actor revealed that after understanding that the role she portrayed comes with a lot of responsibilities. That excited her and therefore she took the role up. She further added that she is thrilled to see how the audience receives her on the digital platform. The Beyhadh 2 star also said that she is happy with the response the show has been getting so far.

