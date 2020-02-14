Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Movies On Netflix That You Can Binge-watch This Weekend

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the best actors in Bollywood, who is known for her beauty as well as her acting prowess. The former Miss World has a huge fan following and a lot of her movies were a massive hit. Be it the role of the traditional Rajput Queen in Jodhaa Akbar or her glamorous avatar in Dhoom 2, she has aced every character with grace and poise. If you are a fan of the diva and want to watch some of her movies, below is the list of Aishwarya Rai movies you can watch on Netflix:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's films to watch on Netflix

Jodhaa Akbar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks beautiful in the movie. She plays Jodhabai in the movie. She looks adorable with the gorgeous sarees and authentic Rajasthani jewelry. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai are the leads in the movie. The film focuses on Akbar's and Jodhaa bai’s romance. The movie was directly by Ashutosh Gowariker. The movie was a big hit and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Kyun! Ho Gaya Na

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays Diya who is a college student in the movie. The movie starts by showing her going to Mumbai to give her exams. She stays with her dad’s friend's place where she meets Arjun (Vivek Oberoi). She spends some quality time with him and falls in love with him.

Taal

Taal is a musical romantic film which is directed by Subhash Ghai. Aishwarya Rai plays the role of Mansi who is a daughter of a singer Tara Babu from Himachal Pradesh. A rich family comes to India for some investment in Chamba. This is where Mansi meets Manav (Akshaye Khanna). They start bonding and fall in love eventually.

Guru

The film was directed by Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya Rai plays the role of Sujata who marries Gurukant, an ambitious entrepreneur. The movie is based on the life of India’s biggest Industrial tycoons Dhirubhai Ambani. The movie was released on 12th January 2007.

