Aishwarya Sakhuja Tags Mumbai Police And Calls Out An Obscene Message She Got From A Fan

TV actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, who is most known for starring in Yeh Hai Chahtein, recently received an obscene direct message from a netizen on Instagram. Disgusted by the message, Aishwarya Sakhuja shared an image of her chat on her Instagram story. The actor even tagged the Mumbai Police in her post and asked them what could be done with such a person.

Taking to her Instagram story, actor Aishwarya Sakhuja shared a photo of an obscene message she received from a man on social media. She even tagged the Mumbai police and asked them what could be done with people like him. Completely disgusted by the message, Aishwarya Sakhuja also questioned how and why this was okay.

The actor even shared this image on her Twitter page. In the caption for her Twitter post, Aishwarya Sakhuja further elaborated on her problem and questioned why she should take this obscene message "lying down". She added that while this might seem like a small problem to some, it was unacceptable to her and she refused to ignore such a message.

Why is this ok? Why should i take this lying down?why should i ignore? It may seem small to some but i refuse to take this nonsense pic.twitter.com/D3j6sutlVe — Aishwarya sakhuja (@ashsakhuja) June 4, 2020

Several of her fans on twitter supported her and asked her to file an FIR against the perpetrator. One fan mentioned how this was a sick mentality on the internet and that such people would not have the guts to say obscene things in real life. One fan asked her to tag the Mumbai Police so that legal action could be taken against him.

People think, on the internet they can hide behind a mask and be safe from any consequence. I'm sure more than 90% of them wont have the guts to say it upfront. Such sick mentality. — Projoy Paul (@projoyP) June 4, 2020

No ! You shudnt ! This is definitely NOT Okay! Lots of guys send messages like this and its really frustrating and disgusting. I hope @MumbaiPolice will take some action against them! — Swasthi (@swasthi_cs77) June 4, 2020

U should Tag To Mumbai police So that they can take action against him — #Vîñ@y@k p@l (@vinayak72501606) June 4, 2020

However, some netizens asked Aishwarya Sakhuja to simply 'ignore' such messages. One netizen claimed that it was impossible to change such things. Another asked Aishwarya to block the netizen and avoid drama. But Aishwarya Sakhuja did not want to ignore the obscene comment, as she felt like that would just be akin to turning a blind eye.

Nope.. thats not a solution

Thats turning a blind eye https://t.co/RwgIZxnSKN — Aishwarya sakhuja (@ashsakhuja) June 5, 2020

And why exactly am i supposed to ignore it?Dont u think our silence has encouraged this behaviour? Teach the women around you to speak up,take control and not just ignore. https://t.co/Ap0FbCpeku — Aishwarya sakhuja (@ashsakhuja) June 5, 2020

The netizen later apologised to Aishwarya Sakhuja on Instagram DM

Aishwarya Sakhuja later added the above post to her Instagram story. In the post, Aishwarya revealed that the man had apologised to her, claiming that he was a "big fan" and that he was sorry for his "mistake". Aishwarya Sakhuja claimed that she was glad to see some remorse from the man.

The actor then wrote a lengthy message where she explained why it was not right to send obscene messages to anyone. She revealed that this was not the first time she was receiving such a message and that she was tired of turning a blind eye. She also thanked her fans who supported her and reported this man to the authorities.

