Aishwarya Sakhuja Roped In Yeh Hai Chahatein For A Negative Role

As Yeh Hain Mohabbatein bids adieu to the audience, the spin-off show, Yeh Hain Chahatein, is all set to fill the boots of the former. Yeh Hain Chahatein is a Balaji telefilms drama series and has been creating a buzz among the fans of television regarding its actors and storyline. Recently, the lead actor had dropped the first look poster on her social media handle. The show makers had revealed the names of the lead cast earlier, declaring that Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi would become the faces of the series. Recently, it was reported that the production team has roped in Aishwarya Sakhuja for a negative role.

Aishwarya Sakhuja

Aishwarya Sakhuja is a model-turned-actor who was also a Miss India finalist in 2006. She gained fame after leading in an Indian television series, Saas Bina Sasural where she played the role of Toasty. After that, the actor was seen in several other shows as well. Aishwarya Sakhuja is a popular face among the Indian audience and has appeared in many reality shows as well.

This is the first time that Aishwarya Sakhuja will be seen in a negative role. In an interview with a leading media portal, she revealed that she had auditioned with Balaji telefilms, but she used to get rejected. The actor told the reason behind getting rejected was that the makers would feel that she looks too positive for a negative role. To which Aishwarya Sakhuja agreed. She said that she feels that the production team has a unique approach towards presenting something on television and she is sure that they want to surprise the audience by portraying her in a negative role. Aishwarya Sakhuja also revealed that the team has been helping her a lot to understand and maintain her character. She said that while shooting for her scenes, she often enters her positive side and then the team helps her get back on track.

The show will air from December 19 on Star Plus. The former series starred Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi. The previous show had been topping the TRP charts.

