Yeh Hai Chahatein Lead Star Shares Pictures Of Her Character; See Here

Sargun Kaur Luthra, the Indian television actor, will be seen in the upcoming show Yeh Hai Chahatein in the role of a Dr. Prisha Srinivasan. Yeh Hai Chahatein is an upcoming Indian drama television series that is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a spin-off series of the very popular series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which is one of the few shows which are the longest-running shows. It will be going off-air on 18th December and will be replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show and timings have been made official. The new show has been creating a buzz among the audience for quite some time now and the leading actor, Sargun, took to her social media account to share her looks from the show. Here is a picture that the actor shared.

The first look of Dr. Prisha Srinivasan

The actor can be seen wearing a white saree with a golden and green border. She has paired up the saree with a blue blouse that has a golden border as well. She actor has worn simple jewellery and a watch. She has a side parting and has left her hair open and has it styled to one side.

In this picture, the actor can be seen wearing ethnic wear holding a musical instrument. The actor is wearing a pink, orange, and yellow coloured full-sleeved suit. Having a no make-up look, the actor is seen wearing big earrings. She has left her hair open. The picture was captioned as #yhc, implying the serial's name.

Sargun Kaur Luthra

The lead cast of the serial would be Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi. Sargun is a known face on Indian television. She started her career with Kaal Bhairav Rahasya where she portrayed the character of Gauri. She was also seen playing the role of Niyati Khanna in the horror drama series Tantra.

