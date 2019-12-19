'Ye Hai Chahatein' Lead Actor Sargun Kaur Opens Up About Playing A Single Mother On Screen

After waiting for a long time, the spinoff of the cult show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is here. The show is titled Yeh Hai Chahatein and will be going on air soon. The spinoff will see Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the pivotal roles. Ekta Kapoor shared a promo of the show where we can see Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel as Raman and Ishita introducing the character of Ishita's niece, Trisha, who will be the main protagonist of the show. The promo of the series is already receiving lots of love from the audience. The show will revolve around the old societal norm of single fathers having a better chance of getting married as compared to single mothers, and how it has changed.

Sargun Kaur on playing a single mother in Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur, who will be the leading lady of the spin-off series Yeh Hai Chahatein, will be seen as a single mother in the series. She recently opened up on her experience of playing a single mother. While talking to a media portal, Sargun Kaur said that when she was offered to play a lead role in a series she was very excited. When she learnt that she will be playing a single mother in the show, she was not at all nervous about her role in the series. She also said, "My only worry was that I am very young and I had to look mature on screen, which was a challenge."

Sargun Kaur also added that the production team of Yeh Hai Chahatein helped her a lot in the development of the character. She also said that they helped her with the mature looks and body language too. Sargun also added that her on-screen son Vidhaan also helped to bring out the best out of her and "more than mother-son, we are like friends off the screen." Sargun Kaur will be seen playing the role of a gynecologist and a single mother opposite Abrar Qazi in the series. The series will go on air from December 19, 2019.

