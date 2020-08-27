Ajay-Atul To Be Next Guests On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; To Entice Fans With Their Music

The comedy show, Kapil Sharma Show has resumed shooting a few weeks ago after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new episodes have recently featured several celebrities like Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kemmu, and then it will also be celebrating the efforts of the frontline workers who have been extensively involved in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, music composer duo Ajay Atul will also be seen gracing the show.

Ajay Atul to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

They will be seen coming as guests on the show in the Sunday's episode that is on August 30, 2020. The pictures from the sets of the show also showcase the music composer duo all set to entertain the audience with their music. In the pictures, both Ajay and Atul can be seen twinning in black. While Kapil can be seen sporting a printed kurta which he has paired up with a traditional white jacket. The composers are known for their compositions and chartbusters in the music industry.

By the looks of the pictures, they are all set to enjoy some rib-tickling comedy on The Kapil Sharma Show. The two will also be sharing some fun aspects of their professional and personal life on the comedy show. Ajay and Atul are known for providing some hit tracks like Deva Shree Ganesha from Agneepath, Zingaat from the Marathi film Sairat, Mera Naam Mary along with Sapna Jahan from Brothers and the popular Marathi track, Apsara Ali from Natrang. The music composer duo is also expected to perform some of their popular tracks on The Kapil Sharma Show. Take a look at the pictures from the upcoming episode from the show.

About The Kapil Sharma Show

Meanwhile, talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, fans have been receiving the episodes well which have started to air post the lockdown. The first episode since the lockdown had seen Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who had spoken about his extensive philanthropic works for the migrant workers amidst the pandemic. The show had also seen the cast of the web series Avrodh consisting of actors Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, and Madhurima Tuli.

Image Credits: PR Agency

