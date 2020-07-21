Ajaz Khan Rescues A Snake In Bandra, Sends Him Back To 'hiss' Natural Habitat

Ajaz Khan recently joined hands with a wildlife rescuer and rescued a snake in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor also shared a video of the same with his fans on Instagram. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Ajaz Khan’s snake rescue video

On Monday, July 20, 2020, Ajaz Khan took to his official social media handle and posted a video, where fans can see him joining hands with a wildlife rescuer Amaan. In the video, the two are seen holding a long non-poisonous snake. In the video, Khan said that he has always been saying that humans are more poisonous than snakes. He said, “Be scared of humans, don’t be scared of snakes. And don’t even take his life.”

Khan said, “Even a snake has life, and it is beautiful. In case, you see a snake, do not kill it. I will keep my friend Amaan’s number so that you can call him and rescue the snake.” The rescuer said that he was in Bandra as he had received a distress call. Ajaz Khan also wanted to join him to see how it all functions. Here is the video:

In the past, Khan himself has rescued a snake. Just a few days ago, on July 10, the actor posted a video where he is seen holding a baby snake in his hand. Khan’s servant found it in the building and notified the actor. Khan did not let anyone kill the snake, he himself said, and stated, “it is an animal... saap kone mai baith ke hass raha hai… aadmi hi aadmi ko dass raha hai.” It was a specie of snake that is rare in Mumbai and is called Mountain Trinket, a non-venomous constrictor snake.

Khan is an animal lover and has always posted videos and photos of animals on his official social media handle. The actor recently posted two more videos, where fans can see that a mother hen is protecting her brood of chicks from rain. In another video, fans can see that a rat is rescuing his newborns, one by one, as his hole is flooding with rainwater. These videos can be seen on Khan's official Instagram handle.

