Akanksha Puri Admits She Wants Sima Aunty's Help To Find A Suitor, Says 'Kahan Ho Aap?'

Akanksha Puri seems to have become fond of Netflix's reality series Indian Matchmaking where and Indian matchmaker, Sima Taparia would find a suiter for her clients. Akanksha Puri, who was reportedly in a relationship with former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, took to her Twitter handle and asked for Indian matchmaker Sima Aunty to help her out.

Reportedly, Paras Chhabra broke up with Akanksha Puri after he grew close to another Bigg Boss contestant which gave rise to many controversies. So Akanksha Puri expressed on her Twitter handle that she too wants to meet Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Aunty as she cannot find a suitor for herself.

Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Aunty has become very popular after she was featured in Netflix’s show recently. Sima Taparia, who also goes by Sima Aunty or Sima Mami, is a matchmaker who collects and verifies biodatas of people who wish to get married and contact her to find them a prospective partner for marriage. In the reality show Indian Matchmaking, Sima Aunty was seen observing personality traits of her clients and then finding a compatible partner for them.

Read Also | Akanksha Puri Opens Up About The Rumours Of Her Being A Part Of 'Bigg Boss 14'; Read

Akanksha Puri calls Indian Matchmaking's Sima Aunty for help

Akanksha Puri, on her Twitter handle, expressed that after watching Indian Matchmaking, she really wants to meet Sima Aunty. She also wrote that now only Sima Aunty can help her find a match and the correct partner for her. Puri further wrote that she has lost faith in her choice. She further asked, “Where are you Sima Aunty?" Check out the tweet below.

Read Also | Paras Chhabra ‘replaces’ Ex-ladylove Akanksha Puri’s Tattoo, Latter Shares A Vague Post

After watching “ Indian Matchmaking “ I really want to meet Sima Aunty 😍❤️ Ab toh aap he Meri help kar sakte ho Sima Aunty 🙏Apni choice par toh mera bharosa he uth Gaya hai 😂🤣 where are you Sima Aunty ...Kahan ho aap ???? — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) July 30, 2020

Fans appreciate Akanksha's sense of humour

Fans flooded to the comment section as soon as they encountered Akanksha Puri’s tweet. Several fans of the actor wrote that she would find the right person soon. Many other fans asserted that Akanksha has a beautiful heart and she is a beautiful girl. Several other fans appreciated the actor for her sly comment and sense of humour.

Some other fans even asked the actor what are her preferences, just like Sima Aunty used to ask her clients in the show. Check out fan comments below.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Sahi hai ...may Allah bless u with a good match — Zinia_Ahmed (@AhmedZinia) July 30, 2020

You are hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤟🤟🤟 — Gaurav gandhi (@Gauravg82482669) July 30, 2020

what are your preferences — 💅🏼 (@amnacasm) July 30, 2020

On another note, after the show premiered, there were many people who criticised Sima Aunty and other people featured on the reality show for their regressive mindset. But there were several fans who said that the show portrayed reality and pointed out that there are families who still believe in matchmaking.

Read Also | 'Bigg Boss 14' To See Akanksha Puri And 'Naagin 4' Star Jasmin Bhasin?

Read Also | Paras Chhabra's Ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's Social Media Gets Hacked; Read Details

Image credits: Akanksha Puri Instagram and Indian Matchmaking Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.