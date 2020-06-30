'Bigg Boss 14' To See Akanksha Puri And 'Naagin 4' Star Jasmin Bhasin?

Bigg Boss is one of the most awaited reality shows of India. The show always keeps viewers on the edge of their seats while they eagerly wait for what awaits them next. Even when the show doesn’t feature on television, there is a constant buzz about the next season of the show.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants:

According to a recent report by an entertainment portal, Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin will be one of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Reports also confirm the names of television actors Alisha Panwar and Anchal Khurana who will be part of the Colors reality show. Further, Splitsvilla and Roadies contestant Aarushi Dutta may also be a part of Bigg Boss 14, as added by the report. Moreover, the report suggests that Akanksha Puri, alongside various other actors like Mansi Srivastava, Sahil Khan, and Shanthipriya will also be a part of the television game show. Puri is Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend.

What to expect from Bigg Boss 14?

As per reports, the release of the show will be delayed this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. While Bigg Boss generally features on television in early October, this year the show might air during October end. Further Bigg Boss 14 is also said to have a jungle theme this year. However, further details of the theme have not yet been revealed by the makers of this show.

According to reports, 16 contestants will be shortlisted out of 30 applicants via online auditions. Further, 3 Bigg Boss contestants will be commoners. The entire set, as well as house equipment, will be sanitized by the crew. Following last year’s history, this year too the set of the show will be erected in Mumbai’s film city. The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have also revealed that that the contestants will face a strict cut down in the luxury budget items this year.

The Bhai Factor:

One of the main reasons why Bigg Boss is extremely popular is because it is hosted by the veteran Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Salman Khan has been the face of this show for years now.

