Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra Accused Of Threatening YouTuber; Akanksha Asks 'like Really?'

A YouTuber named Harshit recently accused Paras Chhabra of threatening him. Not only this, but the YouTuber also shared a screenshot of his chat with the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant where Paras is seen threatening to file a cybercrime complaint against him. Harshit talked about the screenshot of his conversation with Paras and said how he had overreacted.

However, this did not go down well with Akanksha Puri, who reshared the link of the video, and expressed that she feels sorry for Paras Chhabra. Akanksha wrote, "Like really ??????? R u serious! Plz someone help him, I swear I feel sorry for him." As soon as Akanksha's tweet was up, fans gushed to react to it. A user wrote, "I don’t know you personally nor have I followed your career But honestly you seem like a gem of a person. You deserve the world."

(Source: Akanksha Puri Twitter)

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra recently removed ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's name tattoo from his hand. Moreover, Paras Chhabra has replaced the tattoo with Bigg Boss' eye. Reportedly, Paras also spoke about it and revealed that Bigg Boss has given him a lot and he feels a strong connection with the show. Paras also asserted that he is unlikely to get anyone's name inked on his body ever again and that he wants to break free from his previous relationship and any memory attached to it.

During Paras' stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, his relationship with Akanksha Puri became the talk of the town after love sparked with Mahira Sharma. Paras and Mahira's bond grabbed much attention during the show. Paras reportedly decided to call it quits soon after his stint in Bigg Boss 13 came to an end.

Akanksha to be part of Bigg Boss 14?

Meanwhile, a couple of reports suggested that Akanksha is to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. As per an entertainment portal, Akansha reacted to the news and said that she does not think that Bigg Boss 14 will happen this time due to the situation and pandemic. Furthermore, Puri also stated that the team isn't aware if shoots are going to start and if things will be fine soon.

