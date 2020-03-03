Akanksha Puri Modifies Paras Chhabra Tattoo, Calls It 'Being Me'

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra had revealed in the show that he got his now ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s name tattooed on his wrist under pressure. While talking to another contestant, Arhaan Khan, he revealed that Akanksha Puri got his name inked on her body and he felt obligated to reciprocate the action. He further added that he got the name inked in such a way that he would not have an issue while covering up the ink.

However, after things went down between the former Splitsvilla contestants, Akanksha Puri has gotten her tattoo remade. Despite Paras Chhabra constantly saying that he wants to modify his tattoo, he has not done so yet. Akanksha Puri, on the other hand, has modified Paras Chhabra tattoo from her wrist. She posted the newly modified version of the tattoo on her Instagram story and the netizens couldn’t get enough of it. She covered the Paras Chhabra tattoo in a added a bar code like the design. Above the design, she wore the words ‘Being Me’. Check out the modified version of her tattoo.

Akanksha Puri erases Paras Chhabra Tattoo

Akanksha Puri got herself a new tattoo on her lower back when Paras Chhabra was in the house, many claimed that it might be related to Paras. However, she surprised the netizens when she flaunted a huge wings tattoo on her lower back. After she modified her Paras Chhabra tattoo, fans of Akanksha Puri are extremely happy for her. Many took to their social media and have posted the before and after pictures of the tattoo.

After being one of the six finalists on Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra bagged the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While he had confessed that his relationship with Akanksha Puri was over while he was in the house itself. Post leaving the Bigg Boss 13 house, within 24 hours he was roped in for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge leaving both netizens and the contestants on the show confused about his relationship status. He later went onto say that he wants Akanksha Puri to move on.

