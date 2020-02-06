Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Says He Doesn’t See A Future With Akanksha Puri

After the press conference that took place in the Bigg Boss 13 house, a lot of the contestants are seen discussing their life outside of the Bigg Boss house. Paras Chhabra was extensively questioned about his relationship with Akanksha Puri by the media. It was revealed that Paras' girlfriend Akanksha is reportedly looking after Paras' expenses and even has his valuable with her.

While talking to the media, Paras asked that if she is doing all these good deeds for him, how is it getting revealed to the public? In the promo released by the official Instagram account of the channel that airs Bigg Boss 13, Paras is seen revealing some shocking facts about where he stands in his relationship currently. Check out the promo here:

Paras Chhabra on his relationship

In the promo video, Rashami Desai is seen telling Paras that if Akanksha is doing so much for him, despite him being inside the Bigg Boss 13 house she might genuinely love him. Paras counters that he appreciated all that Akanksha is doing, however, he has never asked her to do any of it. Rashami tells him that he is coming across as ungrateful, to which he states that he’s very grateful.

Paras then added that he doesn’t see a future with Akanksha and that he is not happy in the relationship. When Rashami tells him that his way of speaking about her makes him look thankless, Paras seems to have another angle to it. He is heard saying that if Akanksha is doing so much for him and that she is portraying that she loves him, then how are these details are coming out?

Mahira Sharma then interrupts the conversation telling him that he doesn’t have to say anything about his relationship right now. She tells him to talk things out with Akanksha outside of the Bigg Boss house. She even goes on to say that Paras should clear things out with Akanksha first and then take an opinion of others.

