Akanksha Puri Opens Up On Break Up With Paras Chhabra, Says 'He Lied About Things'

Actor Akanksha Puri in her latest interview with a leading online portal revealed that she has decided to end her relationship with boyfriend Paras Chhabra. Paras, who was one of the finalists for Bigg Boss 13, discussed his relationship with Akanksha on national television which has reportedly miffed the latter. Akanksha in the interview also talked about her relationship with Paras and much more. Here is all you need to know.

"Paras lied about our relationship...", says Akanksha Puri

In the interview, Akanksha Puri expressed her disappointment over Paras Chhabra's statements that he made during his stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Paras in a conversation with contestants revealed that Akanksha is obsessed with him, as a result of which she is 'clingy and overprotective'.

However, Akanksha had her own tale to tell. As per reports, the Action actor said that everything Paras talked about their relationship inside the house were lies. Following his behaviour inside the house, Akanksha said she decided to break up with Paras and walk off from his life.

In the interview, Akanksha wished for Paras' success and wished him luck for his future project. In the heartfelt chat, she also exclaimed that her relationship with Paras has made it difficult for her to trust guys. Meanwhile, Akanksha -- who made her Tamil movie debut with Action -- is looking at a very busy year ahead.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Akanksha Puri Instagram)

