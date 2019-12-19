Bigg Boss 13: Paras Asks 'baby' Akansha Puri To Wash His Shoes And This Is How She Reacts

Paras Chhabra is a well-known contestant on Bigg Boss season 13 and is also popular among the viewers for his controversies and fights. Paras also is making headlines for his friendship with Mahira Sharma. Paras and Mahira’s bond in Bigg Boss 13 is only getting stronger with each passing day. The two had been great friends right from the start, and while Paras is currently dating Akanksha Puri, he was also seen flirting with Mahira on the show. Earlier in one of the episodes, it was seen that Paras confessed his love for Mahira Sharma in front of Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz.

Recently, Akanksha shared that he has sent his stinking dirty clothes and shoes back from the Bigg Boss house, with a message that he wants the shoes washed and sent back to him. Akansha is taken back by his audacity to demand, just after he flirted with Mahira Sharma on the show. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip of a bag full of clothes and said that these are all Paras' stinking dirty clothes that are back and he also gave an amazing message for her saying that 'Baby please these are my favourite shoes so please wash it and send.'

Check out the post here:

In other stories, she shared that what are these people doing inside the show as her house is stinking badly because of the clothes and shoes. She says that the clothes, as well as shoes, are in really bad condition. Akansha also mentioned that she is not going to do anything and will not be sending anything back to him. She also said in the video that Paras should manage something now.

In another interview with a leading daily Akansha expressed her unhappiness regarding Paras and Mahira's intimate scene in the last episode. She said that she just advised Paras to keep hiss gameplay strong but now she feels her suggestion is taken in a wrong way by him. She also said that he has been either playing the game for three months or he is playing with her for three years.

