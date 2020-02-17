Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Did Mahira Sharma Copy Alia Bhatt's Look At The Event? 

The grand finale of one of the most controversial season of Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss 13 was held on February 15, 2020. While the Top 6 made it to the finale, the last eviction before the finale was that of Mahira Sharma. The Bigg Boss 13 finale was filled with fun and laughter as all the former contestants of Bigg Boss 13 were called for the closing night.

All the contestants put their A-game forward when it came to fashion. However, Mahira Sharma portrayed her love for Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt through her dress. Mahira Sharma was a spitting image of Alia Bhatt at the grand finale night. Mahira wore a gown that was exactly similar to the one Alia Bhatt wore for an award function. Check out Mahira Sharma’s as well as Alia Bhatt’s look here.

Mahira Sharma copies Alia Bhatt?

Mahira Sharma even wore the plaid to a side just like Alia Bhatt had during the award function. She looked breath-taking in the baby blue gown as she sat with her fellow housemates. Mahira became a household name after the show, however, she had featured in a few music videos prior to the show. She also featured in Jass Manak’s popular song Lehenga.

Bigg Boss 13 was ranked number one in terms of TRPs. The credit for the success of the show, however, goes to the participants who not only managed to entertain the audiences but also managed to get them hooked to the show. Many contestants were often seen trending on social media for various reasons.

Bigg Boss 13 was filled with some nail-biting competition along with a few elements of romance. The show witnessed some strong bonds while many previous bonds were seen breaking in the Bigg Boss house as well. Bigg Boss 13 was also extended by five weeks on public demand.

