Akanksha Puri Reveals The Real Tattoo Story; Slams Paras Chhabra's Closeness With Mahira

The popular reality television show Bigg Boss, is currently in its 13th season and has kept entertaining its audiences for its complex participants. The housemates have done it all from ugly arguments to extremely ugly physical fights that have made headlines and has kept the audience glued to their television screens. One of the contestants that are known for making headlines is Paras Chabbra and he is known for since day one for his 'Sanskari Playboy' personality.

Recently, his girlfriend Akanksha Puri in an interview with leading daily has finally opened up about her relationship and her opinion of Mahira and Paras' relationship. The love angle between Mahira and Paras has become successful, but it has naturally not gone down well with his girlfriend Akanksha.

In the interview with a leading entertainment portal, Akanksha expressed that Paras foul comments about their relationship have affected her. She said that she and Paras decided that he would flirt around and show his playboy side on the show for his survival. But she mentioned that she never asked him to corner himself with a girl and kiss her and hold her hand in abandonment. She said she does not know why is he doing all this as it is not needed.

Akanksha Puri's reaction to Paras Chabbra's tattoo story:

She also answered the question of what she felt when he said about that his tattoo and that he got it because of she being behind her. She shared that the tattoo is quite emotional to both of them. She said while they had a rough phase in life, he got this tattoo as a surprise for her and that changed the equation between the two. She also added that viewers just watch that one hour show and we do not know what happened before it and after it, so she will not conclude everything on that one-hour episode.

She said that she trusts Paras and will not make any comment until she hears his side of the story. Further, she added that these things could have been avoided by him and it has affected her but she does not want to jump on any conclusions right now. She said she will wait for him to come outside the house and will talk clarify everything.

