Akanksha Puri Takes Internet By Storm With Her Dance Moves On 'No Lie'; Watch Video

Akanksha Puri who is the ex-girlfriend of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has gotten everyone's attention after a video went viral. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet, where Akanksha Puri is dancing to Dua Lipa's popular song No Lie. Netizens believe that the actor is enjoying her post-breakup time.

As the country is under the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, it seems that Akanksha Puri is enjoying her time chilling at home. The actor also keeps posting on her social media account how she is enjoying home-cooked meals with her family. In her recent video, Akanksha Puri gave her fans a glimpse of her amazing dance moves. Akanksha Puri captioned the video as "That’s me after Lock Down 🤪😂".

Watch the video shared by Akanksha Puri:

That’s me after Lock Down 🤪😂 pic.twitter.com/kns5x1lfA1 — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) April 8, 2020

In the video, Akanksha Puri is wearing a little black dress accessorized with aviator glasses. The actor is enjoying her glass of drink while Dua Lipa's song No Lie is playing on the television screen in the back. The actor's fans also commented on the video with compliments and memes targeting Akanksha Puri's ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra.

Here is how the fans reacted to this video

I bet paras is regretting it now when he could be living for free and with the dynamic girlfriend — sal (@navion1990) April 8, 2020

You're so hot n classy. Good you kicked him out.🍷 — A.L.Y (@Itsplutonic) April 8, 2020

Cool ☺✨ — 𝑷𝒖𝒋𝒂 (@PujaE19) April 8, 2020

On the work front, Akanksha Puri is currently seen on the show, Vighnaharta Ganesh. In the year 2015, Akanksha Puri also made her Bollywood debut with the film Calendar Girls. The film Calendar Girls was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

