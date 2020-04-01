Akanksha Puri Reacts To Paras' Claims That She Is Known As His Ex-girlfriend

Akansha Puri recently expressed her disagreement with the statement made by Paras Chabbra that she is living off with the tag of being his ex-girlfriend. She spoke to a news portal about how he still takes her name at various interviews and claims that she has no identity of her own. She also spoke about a previous incident when he fought with an entertainment portal for a headline that called him her boyfriend.

Paras Chabbra had recently said in an interview that Akanksha Puri is known to people as his ex-girlfriend. In an interview with a leading daily, Akanksha said that it is funny how she does not have an identity of her own but Paras Chhabra keeps taking her name during every interview that he gives. She also mentioned that he has to do this in spite of doing two reality shows back to back. She was of the opinion that Paras Chabbra is trending because of her name.

Akanksha Puri also pointed out how he once got really upset when an entertainment portal mentioned him as her boyfriend instead of taking his name independently. She said he got so upset that he called up the editor and asked her to change it. However, when the editor refused, he said a few rude things and Akanksha Puri had to interfere and apologise. Akanksha Puri also mentioned that before her, he was known as Sara Khan’s boyfriend.

Paras Chhabra to send a formal rishta for Mahira?

Paras Chabbra recently revealed to a leading news portal that if Mahira Sharma wants to marry him, he will send a formal rishta. He was of the opinion that Mahira Sharma took good care of him and stuck together in spite of people trying hard to separate them on the reality show.

