Paras Chhabra Talks About Akanksha Puri; Says 'she Came Into Limelight Because Of Him'

Actor Paras Chhabra, who rose to fame after being a Bigg Boss 13 contestant, recently talked about ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. The actor said that Akanksha Puri is only known as his ex-girlfriend and that she has no identity apart from it. The actor lashed out and said a lot of things about Akanksha Puri's life.

ALSO READ | Paras Chhabra Says Akanshka Puri 'bribed' Stylists To Make False Allegations Against Him

Paras Chhabra made Akanksha Puri famous?

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri were dating in 2019. After their break up, things did not go well for Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant talked about Akanksha Puri in an interview and said that even if Akanksha has struggled so much in her career, she has still been working in a show for the last three years.

He furthermore said that people know her because of him, because of their relationship. Paras also stated that he did not get famous because of Akansha Puri. The actor also talked about his struggles and how he used to earn 5000 rupees per day and how he has received fame.

ALSO READ | Paras Chhabra Reveals How Akanksha Puri Tried To Get In Touch After 'Bigg Boss 13'; Read

Paras Chhabra in Bigg Boss 13

After entering the Bigg Boss house, he also told everybody that he was dating Akansha Puri and that he does not want any girl to fall for him. Later, the actor also announced his break up with his girlfriend on the show. He admitted that she used to dominate him always and also because of the age difference he broke up. The contestant then became best friends with Mahira Sharma on the show. Paras was also one of the finalists in the show and he walked away with Rs 10 lakhs in hand.

ALSO READ | Paras Chhabra Says THIS 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Contestant Is Just Like Akanksha Puri

His life after Bigg Boss

There are speculation that both Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are dating each other. They both recently also featured in the song Baarish together. The song is sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. Paras also featured in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where he did not marry anyone but found a connection with Aanchal Khurana.

ALSO READ | Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma To Ring The Wedding Bells In Next 21 Days?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.