Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz Calls Sidharth Shukla A "cry Baby"

Bigg Boss 13 season is close to its Grand Finale but contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fights are not coming to an end anytime soon. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 are in fact adding on to their fights and it has reached a point where the two contestants can not bear the sight of each other. In the recent episode, Sidharth and Asim lost their cool again just like every other time. After this Bigg Boss had to call the two of them into the confession room. Soon Sidharth was on the verge of breaking down in front of Bigg Boss. He even spoke about reaching his saturation point with Asim. Not just this, Sidharth also threatened to quit the show after hitting Asim on national television.

Post this, Bigg Boss also tried to calm Sidharth down but his reaction has not gone well with Asim's brother Umar Riaz. Umar Riaz took to social media to express his anger towards Sidharth Shukla. In a series of tweets, Umar lashed out at Sidharth for abusing him and his family. He also called Sidharth a guy with no class.

Here is what Umar Riaz tweeted

Aaj #sid abused me and asim together! Thank god #mom nai gayi, els this guy would have abused her also, this guy gt no class. Bada bhai bola use maine and he abused me when i had nothing to do with him. Abusing my father is like the eating snacks for him. #CryBabySid — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

Whose the cry baby now ! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. #CryBabySid — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

