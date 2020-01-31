Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Has To Say THIS About Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has broken her silence on what she feels about Mahira Sharma. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s growing affection in the Bigg Boss 13 house has been the talk of the town. Paras, despite being in a relationship with Akanksha is seen getting close to his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

While netizens have waited for Akanksha to comment on Mahira, she has managed to stay silent about her feelings. She finally broke her silence about the Bigg Boss 13 contestant in an interview with a leading radio channel. Check out the video here.

Akansha Puri talks about Mahira Sharma

Akanksha Puri spoke about an array of topics on the radio show. She addressed her relationship with Paras Chhabra as well. However, when she was asked about Mahira Sharma she was very composed and answered the question in a very dignified manner.

When Akanksha Puri was asked what message she would like to give to Mahira, she said that Mahira is playing quite well now. She added that she initially thought that Mahira was not playing individually, but now things seem to be going great for her. She further added that she feels that Mahira should play for herself, which she is doing now. Akanksha concluded by wishing Mahira best of luck for Bigg Boss 13. After a brief pause, Akanksha Puri added saying 'God help' Mahira. She went on to say that she wished God blesses and helps Mahira and that all her wishes are with her.

Akanksha Puri’s advice to Paras Chhabra was, to be honest. She said it will help him greatly in the game as well as his life. Akanksha Puri also added that she knows that many people, as well as the producers of the show, want her to go on the show, however, she wants to handle things privately and would want to sort things out with Paras Chhabra after he comes back from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Towards the end of the interview, Akanksha Puri said that she isn’t the kind of woman who would cry, rather she is somebody who would make someone cry.

