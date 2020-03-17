Akanksha Puri Refrained From Modifying Her 'Paras' Tattoo For THIS Reason

Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra had been dating each other for quite sometime before he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. The duo seemed to be in a serious relationship and had also tattooed each other’s names on their wrists.

Akanksha Puri wanted to modify her tattoo to an 'eye'

After the couple broke up, Akanksha Puri went on and modified Paras Chhabra's name to a barcode along with ‘BEING ME’ written under it. It was recently reported that the actor wanted to modify her tattoo to an eye but could not do so because of work commitments.

She added that since she plays the role of Goddess Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh, her role requires a lot of close-up shots. Akanksha Puri thus did not get her tattoo modified into an eye because she did not want something like an eye to be visible as a tattoo.

It is also reported that Bigg Boss13 contestant, Paras Chhabra will modify his tattoo on his new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He had initially got Akanksha's name inked and shared a picture of it on his Instagram account. He had also written a heartfelt caption along with the picture, sharing his feelings for her.

While on the show, Paras Chhabra got close to Mahira Sharma. He also landed himself into a controversy after he declared on the show that he will be removing Akanksha Puri's tattoo from his wrist. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra had even said that he will break up with his girlfriend once he is out of the house.

