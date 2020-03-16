Paras Chhabra's Ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri Hugs Rashami Desai As They Meet; See Pic

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri is known to have a soft corner for Rashami Desai. Akanksha Puri has also praised Rashami in several interviews. And recently, the two met each other at a fashion event where one can see Akanksha Puri going all out and hugging Rashami Desai.

In a recent video that has surfaced the internet, one can see Rashami Desai taking pictures with fans and suddenly Akanksha Puri goes and hugs Rashami. At first, Rashami Desai fails to recognize her and soon remembers and they both indulge in a short conversation and Akanksha leaves the place. Watch the video below.

paras' ex gf akansha puri comes and hugs rashami.



at first rashami didn't recognize but then later rashami recognizes her and asks her if she's feeling okay.#Naagin4WithRashami pic.twitter.com/crRRbb1fpk — . (@ivibhatweedy) March 14, 2020

In another tweet, a fan wrote saying “lovely gesture from Akanksha Puri”. Akanksha soon comments on the tweet saying that she hugged Rashami because she respects her and also Rashami supported her in the Bigg Boss house. And she also said that during that time they didn’t even know each other and yet Rashami supported her. Read Akanksha’s tweet below.

Yes I hugged her coz I respect such women n as I said earlier that Rashmi went out of her way to support me in BB13 house without even knowing me so I definitely wanted to thank her whenever I meet her n yes yesterday I did !! What a beautiful person with so much positivity ❤️ https://t.co/urq5ncjil7 — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) March 14, 2020

As per reports, Akanksha Puri was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra. He was Rashami Desai's co-contestant in the reality tv show Bigg Boss 13 house. It was reported that Akanksha and Paras called it quits after he got close to Mahira Sharma in the house and started talking bad about Akanksha while being on the show.

It was also said that while being on the show, Rashami tried to talk to Paras as they both shared a good bond with each other. She had told him to talk with Akanksha before saying anything to anyone as he will get into trouble.

