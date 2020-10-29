Akashdeep Saigal's Birthday: 10 Television Shows Of The Actor You Must Watch

Akashdeep Saigal is celebrating his 46th birthday today on October 29, 2020. The versatile actor has been seen in many TV shows and won over the hearts of audiences. Akashdeep Saigal's nickname is also quite an unusual one and he is called Sky Walker due to his good looks and charm. On the special occasion of Akashdeep Saigal's birthday, here's a look at his shows that you must not miss:

Akashdeep Saigal's TV shows

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a show that ran from 2004 to 2008. This was Akshadeep's first role on TV and he was seen in a dual negative role of Ansh Mihir Virani and Eklavya Ansh Virani. He portrayed one of the most good-looking villains on TV and had many bold moves under his sleeve always. A beloved show, it starred Smriti Irani as Tulsi Mihir Virani in the lead. A must watch on Akashdeep Saigal's birthday.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor looks beguiling as she flaunts baby bump in shimmery outfit

Kkusum

Kkusum released in the year 2004 and Akshadeep was once again seen in a negative role. He played Trishul Kapoor in the show and showcased a ruthless man who didn't care about anyone's emotions. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and aired on Sony Television. The show starred Nausheen Ali Sardar in the main role.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor opens up about diet lessons she learnt from her first pregnancy

Time Bomb 9/11

Time Bomb 9/11 came out in 2004 as well. Akshadeep, in the negative role, was seen as terrorist Usmaan Bin Laden. Many critics added that Akshadeep looked very convincing in the role. The show was very similar to '24'. It starred Rajeev Khandelwal as Field Officer Varun Awasthi and Amrita Saluja Raichand as Roma Awasthi in the lead.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 1

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 1 came out in 2006 and Akshadeep took part in the show as a contestant. His dance moves dazzled the audiences and he was seen as a finalist on the show. The show is based on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars. The winner of that season was Mona Singh.

Also Read | 'Sister Squad': Kareena Kapoor and Karisma shoot together, watch BTS video

Kuchh Is Tara

Kuchh Is Tara ran from 2007 to 2008 and Akashdeep was in the lead role of Ranbir Nanda. Ranbir Nanda is a rich businessman whose concept of love has been destroyed. But he likes Kanya in the show and she shows him another side of the world. The show used to air on Sony TV and starred Anuj Saxena, Dimple Jhangiani, Akshadeep Saigal, and Nausheen Ali Sardar.

Also Read | Daily Ent Recap Oct 26: Mandira Bedi adopts a girl, Kareena Kapoor spotted and more

Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki

Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki came out in 2008 and the actor was seen playing a supportive role of Kans in the show. Kans is a well-known mythological character. The show was based on the Sanskrit epic Mahabharat. It starred Mrunal Jain as Krishna, Puja Banerjee as Radha, Kiran Karmarkar as Shantanu, Sakshi Tanwar as Ganga and Ronit Roy as Bhishma.

Kaho Na Yaar Hai

Kaho Na Yaar Hai came out in 2008 and Akashdeep entered the show along with Sanaya Irani. The pair was very much loved by fans. The show was hosted by Karan Patel and had four-game tasks in every episode.

Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao

Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao came out in 2009 and Akashdeep was seen as a contestant. The show was based on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and the winner of the show was Mona Wasu. Akshdeep was also a finalist on the show.

Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout

Based on the UK Wipeout, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout was a reality TV show where fans saw celebs complete some fun yet difficult obstacles. Akashdeep was seen as a contestant on the show and reached the finale as well. Aired on Imagine TV, the show was hosted by a well-known Bollywood star. The winner took home Rs. 5,000,000.

Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh

One of Akashdeep Saigal's most recent shows, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh aired in 2017. The actor was seen in a negative role of Peer Muhammad. The show was based on the life of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and cast Damanpreet Singh as Ranjit Singh in the lead.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.