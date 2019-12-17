Akshay Kumar To Replace Kapil Sharma On The Kapil Sharma Show? Watch Video

The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome Akshay Kumar on its 100th episode this weekend. The episode will take the audiences and viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter. The episode will also welcome the entire cast of Good Newwz including Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani.

The 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Akshay Kumar hosting the show. Akshay Kumar will be reportedly seen pulling the legs of everyone on the show including Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. Akshay Kumar will be asking Kapil Sharma about what pleasure he gets by transforming all the male actors into female characters.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar will also be seen taking a sarcastic shade at Archana Puran Singh who asks him is he going to host the show? Akshay Kumar will reply to it saying that he has learnt how to snatch other people’s job from her. Kapil Sharma will also be seen admiring the beauty of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Akshay Kumar will move Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani aside and sit next to Kapil Sharma to stop him flirt with the actors. Akshay Kumar will reportedly say that he cannot see Kapil Sharma being happy.

Chandan Prabhakar will reportedly walk in dressed as Kabir Singh. His entry will make Kiara Advani laugh immensely. The 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will also welcome Badshah and Hardy Sandhu. Stay tuned for further updates about The Kapil Sharma Show.

