Siddharth Nigam Reveals How He Shot In 'rain Blood' For 'Aladdin: Naam To Suna Hoga'

Television actor Siddharth Nigam, who has become a household name with his portrayal of Aladdin in Sab TV's Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, recently filmed an intense rain sequence for the fantasy television show. In an interview with Mid-Day, Siddharth opened up about shooting in real-time rain and revealed the challenges he faced while filming the sequence. Furthermore, the 20-year-old also shared how the makers successfully managed to make it rain blood on the set of the Sab TV show.

Siddharth shares his experience of shooting in real-time rain for the first time

After flaunting his dance moves in a BTS video whilst filming the rain sequence for Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, lead actor Siddharth Nigam has spilt the beans on shooting in real-time rain. During his interview with the online portal, Siddharth opened up about filming an intense scene for the fantasy TV show after a long time. He also revealed that it was his first time shooting a real-time rain sequence and shared how the majority of such sequences are presented with the help of graphics.

Elaborating more on his experience of shooting the sequence, the Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actor stated that it has elevated his experience as an artist. Furthermore, revealing how the makers managed to make it rain blood on the set, Siddharth said that a special red light was set up on the set to make the water appear red. However, the 20-year-old did face some difficulties while filming the real-time rain sequence.

Shedding some light on the challenges that came his way, he expressed that shooting in real-time rain is difficult. The television actor added saying he had to maintain his expressions while the water kept drizzling on him and his face. He also spoke about finding it difficult to hold the expression as the water went in his eyes and mouth while delivering dialogues. Although the Munna Michael actor felt really cold, he said it was worth it as the sequence turned out to be good.

Furthermore, Siddharth Nigam also shared his first reaction to shooting a rain sequence. Siddharth said that he was a little apprehensive at first because there were high chances of him falling ill or catch a cold, especially during the on-going pandemic. However, he took it up because he thinks one needs to accept challenges as an actor. He concluded his statement by saying that good care of him was taken by everyone on the set.

