Aladdin Cast: Find Out Who Will Play New Yasmine In Latest Season Of The Show

Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga is an Indian fantasy television series based on the popular character Aladdin from Arabian Nights. Aladdin is a young man who falls in love with Princess Yasmine and the series shows how his life is changed after he finds a magical lamp with Genie living within.

The series premiered on Sab TV in 2018 and is currently in its third season. Aladdin Sab TV cast featured Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The third season will see Ashi Singh as the new Yasmine. Let’s take a look at the cast of Aladdin and the characters they play in the series.

Also Read | Who Is The New Yasmine In Aladdin? Get To Know The New 'princess' Ashi Singh, Details Here

Siddharth Nigam as Aladdin

Actor Siddharth Nigam plays the lead role of Aladdin in the show. His character is of a kind-hearted and smart young man who is the master of Genie. Aladdin is also best friend turned lover of princess Yasmine. Apart from Aladdin, Siddharth Nigam is known for his role in the movie Dhoom 3 and Prince Ashoka in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Also Read | Siddharth Nigam Pens Farewell Note To 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga' Co-star Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur as Yasmine

The talented actor Avneet Kaur has been a part of Aladdin Sab TV cast since season 1. She plays the role of princess Yasmine. Her character is of a brave and kind-hearted person. She meets Aladdin while trying to investigate the crimes in Baghdad. Avneet Kaur's performance in Aladdin was praised by audiences. Some of the fans fondly referred to Aladdin as Avneet Kaur's serial.

Also Read | Avneet Kaur Leaves Fantasy Show 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga'; Bids Adieu

Ashi Singh as new Yasmine

Ashi Singh is all set to play the role of Yasmine in the latest season of Aladdin. She is known for her role of Naina from the daily soap called Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai. Ashi Singh made her debut on television with Secrets Diaries: The Hidden Chapters. She has started shooting for the third season of Aladdin.

Also Read | Ashi Singh To Play The Role Of Yasmin As Avneet Kaur Leaves 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga'

Praneet Bhat as Genie

Indian television actor Praneet Bhatt plays the role of Genie of the ring in the series. He is the elder brother of Ginu and became Aladdin’s Genie after Zafar betrayed him. Praneet Bhat became a household name with his performance as Shakuni in the 2013’s Indian mythological show Mahabharat.

Debina Bonnerjee as Mallika

Debina Bonnerjee plays the role of evil sorceress Mallika in Aladdin. She is the main antagonist of Aladdin season 3. Debina Bonnnerjee is known for her role as Sita in the 2008 TV series Ramayan. She has also been a part of Sab TV’s Chidiya Ghar and several reality TV shows.

Aamir Dalvi as Zafar/Mucchad

Aamir Dalvi played the role of Zafar in Sab TV’s Aladdin. His character is a deceptive sorcerer and a greedy man who plans to take over the world through the power of Genie’s lamp. Aamir Dalvi is known for his roles in Badii Devrani, Parvarrish season 2, Devanshi, etc.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.