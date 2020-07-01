Ashi Singh To Play The Role Of Yasmin As Avneet Kaur Leaves 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga'

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Ashi Singh will replace Avneet Kaur on the show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Reportedly, Avneet has decided to leave the show due to COVID-19. Avneet Kaur plays the main role of Yasmin on the fantasy drama. This is the latest update regarding the cast of the show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

The show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga is a fantasy drama that revolves around a story of Arabian Nights. Aladdin falls in love with Princess Yasmin which leads to various ups and downs in his life and he also finds an old lamp that houses a genie. The show used to star Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur in the main roles of Aladdin and Yasmin respectively.

Now latest reports have come in saying that Avneet Kaur will no longer continue the show and will be replaced by Ashi Singh who is famous for her role in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Ashi also talked about her new role on the show with a media portal. She talked about how excited she was to do the role of Yasmin. She mentioned that she always wanted to do various roles after doing the role of Naina and how she could have never imagined that she would be playing a role in a show that was a fantasy drama.

This role is very different compared to my regular role - Ashi

Ashi also revealed in the interview how this would be an entirely different kind of role from her regular roles and that she would be performing action sequences for the first time. She also mentioned that she will take up the challenge to play the role with perfection and make the audience fall in love with her. Ashi also said that she will put in all of her hard work in the role.

Ashi then talked about replacing Avneet Kaur in the show and said that she really didn't want it to feel like that. It would be a really hard benchmark to beat, said the actor during the interview. The actor was of the opinion that a three-month break from the show could be favourable as the audiences will be able to get used to her on the show without any problems.

