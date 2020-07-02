Who Is The New Yasmine In Aladdin? Get To Know The New 'princess' Ashi Singh, Details Here

Aladdin: Nam Toh Suna Hoga is one of the popular daily soaps that was airing before the lockdown. It has only been days since shooting schedules have been allowed to resume and Avneet Kaur as Yasmine from the soap has been replaced by Ashi Singh. Fans seem excited about this change and are wondering who this new Yasmine is.

Ashi Singh's age and other details

Image credit: Ashi Singh Instagram

Ashi Singh was born on August 12, 1997 in Agra. However, she is known to have lived in Mumbai all her life. Not much is known about her personal life. Ashi Singh is popular as Naina from the other daily soap called Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai. She made her television debut with Secrets Diaries: The Hidden Chapters and has also worked in Crime Patrol series, Gumrah and Savdhaan India. She also played a brief role as a jailer's daughter in the movie Qaidi Band which released in 2017.

Ashi Singh's photos

From Ashi Singh's Instagram account, it can be gathered the actor loves to pose in front of the camera. There are several pictures of Ashi from photoshoots. Take a look:

Ashi Singh in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

After the shoots resumed for Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Avneet Kaur was replaced by Ashi Singh for the role of Sultana Yasmine. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ashi talked about the change. She said she strives to play different roles as an artist and Jasmine is very different from her previous role as Naina.

Ashi Singh also revealed in the interview that she never thought she would act in a fantasy series. Aladdin also gave her the scope of performing action sequences for the first time on screen and is excited about it. The challenges involved in playing such a role also influenced Ashi to take up the role of Yasmine.

Talking about replacing Avneet Kaur as Yasmine in Aladdin, Ashi Singh revealed in the interview that she never wanted to replace anyone. This is because she finds it difficult to "surpass the benchmark" already set by someone for the role. However, she feels that due to a break of three months due to the lockdown, the audience might be able to accept a new face for an old character better.

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga has Siddharth Nigam as the titular hero Aladdin. Other members of the cast include Smita Bansal, Praneet Bhatt, Debina Bonnerjee, Aamir Dalvi and others. Avneet Kaur used to essay the role of Yasmine before she reportedly quit due to health reasons.

