Avneet Kaur Leaves Fantasy Show 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga'; Bids Adieu

Television actor Avneet Kaur's fans were left heartbroken after the actor decided to leave the show, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She took to her official social media handle to announce this news. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Avneet Kaur quits Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Taking to her official Instagram handle, actor Avneet Kaur, who rose to fame with her role in Chandra Nandini, Hamari Sister Didi, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2, announced that she is leaving the fantasy romance drama show Aladin. She announced this news on July 2, 2020. Avneet Kaur shared a photo of her character from the TV show and captioned it saying that she is “bidding adieu” to a part of her life.

Kaur played one of the lead roles in the show. She played the role of Yasmine, the love interest of Aladdin. Talking about her character, Kaur said that Yasmine is “extremely close” to her heart. Kaur also said that she has learned a lot while playing the character. Kaur also expressed her gratitude to her cast and crew, in her social media post. Here is the social media post by Avneet Kaur:

In the caption, she wrote, "Bidding adieu to a part of my life. Yasmine is extremely close to my heart, a character which started with a warrior princess much against the fairy tale. I learnt so much portraying Yasmine, from horse riding to doing my own stunts. I got to be a princess in a literal sense. Thank you to each and everyone for making this journey super special with all of your love and support. #yasmine #goodbyesarehard #avneetians @sabtv @shantanu.agrawal @thesiddharthnigam @gulfamkhan_hussain. @aamirdalvi @bansalsmita_ @raashultandon @gireesh_sahdev @grover.vikas51 @badar.nsd3". The post has garnered over five lakh 50 thousand likes within 15 hours.

Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga is based on the Arabian Nights’ Aladdin. It premiered on SAB TV back in August 2018. Siddharth Nigam plays the titular role of Aladdin in the show, whereas, according to reports, Ashi Singh will be replacing Avneet Kaur for the role of Yasmine. Actor Raashul Tandon, who is known for films like Pink, Heropanti, and Mad About Dance, is a part of the Aladdin cast and plays the role of Aladdin’s jinn.

