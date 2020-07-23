'Aladdin’ Actors Siddharth Nigam And Avneet Kaur’s Video Takes Fans Down The Memory Lane

Television actors Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are known for their roles as Aladdin and Yasmine from their show, Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The duo starred together in this show in the first three seasons. In a recent post on social media, Siddharth Nigam shared a video with Avneet Kaur. Check it out:

ALSO READ | Siddharth Nigam Pens Farewell Note To 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga' Co-star Avneet Kaur

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur’s dance video

Television actor Siddharth Nigam took to social media today to share a throwback video with his Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga co-star Avneet Kaur. In the video, we can see Kaur hiding behind a wall while Siddharth Nigam comes from the back. She tries to jump on him but it ends up being a failure.

Siddharth Nigam then assures her to try the move again. However, when Avneet Kaur jumped this time, Siddharth Nigam hid behind the wall. He then jumps in front of her in a bid to scare Avneet Kaur. Siddharth Nigam also captioned the picture as, “@avneetkaur_13 #feelitreelit #throwback”.

ALSO READ | Avneet Kaur's Best Pictures With Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth Nigam

Take a look at Siddharth Nigam’s post here:

ALSO READ | Why Did Avneet Kaur Leave 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga?', Actor Reveals Details

As soon as Siddharth Nigam shared the video on social media, several fans took to the comments section to talk about how they miss the duo on the big screen. Fans have also fondly named them as SidNeet. One fan also wrote, “miss these a lot”.

(Image Source: Siddharth Nigam Instagram)

Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga was first aired in 2018. The show starred Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur in lead roles before the latter was replaced by Ashi Singh. Avneet Kaur bid a goodbye to the show after its third season was aired earlier this year. The latest season of Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga was aired in July 2020 with Ashi Singh as the new Yasmine.

Siddharth Nigam shot to fame with his stint in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat in 2015. He was also seen in Dhoom 3 as a younger version of Aamir Khan’s character Sahir and Samar. On the other hand, Avneet Kaur made her debut with the reality show, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She rose to fame with several popular shows like Meri Ma, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Chandra Nandini, etc.

ALSO READ | Ashi Singh Treats Fans With First Look Of Her As Yasmine From Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.