Ashi Singh Treats Fans With First Look Of Her As Yasmine From Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Television actor Ashi Singh has replaced Avneet Kaur in the show Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actor recently took to her Instagram and shared the first look of her as Yasmine from the show. Ashi Singh won the hearts of her fans with her previous show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. She shared the first look of her playing the role of Yasmine opposite Siddharth Nigam. Check out the pictures posted on Ashi Singh’s Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Ashi Singh To Play The Role Of Yasmin As Avneet Kaur Leaves 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga'

Ashi Singh’s first look as Yasmine

In the pictures shared by Ashi Singh, she looked divine in a peach coloured gown. She is seen sporting heavy gold jewellery and a bejewelled crown. She left her hair open as she looked at her co-star Siddharth Nigam. She also shared a video of herself from her vanity van and a few solo pictures of herself playing the role of Yasmine.

ALSO READ: Avneet Kaur Leaves Fantasy Show 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga'; Bids Adieu

Ashi Singh took to her Instagram account and wrote that she is excited to be a part of the show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She also thanked her co-star Siddharth in the post as she shared the first look of the show. In the picture, Siddharth Nigam is seen wearing a blue and a peach coloured outfit, which matches perfectly to his on-screen pair Ashi Singh’s outfit as Jasmine. She wrote, “I am very excited to share very first picture from the set of Aladdin- naam to suna hoga as Yasmine.

Thanks for the warm welcome @thesiddharthnigam and the whole team of aladdin.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Who Is The New Yasmine In Aladdin? Get To Know The New 'princess' Ashi Singh, Details Here

Ashi Singh’s co-star Siddharth Nigam also posted a picture with his new Yasmine. He also shared a video asking his fans to tune in to see the show. In the video, his new co-star is seen wearing a blue coloured dress.

Fan reactions

(Image Credits: Ashi Singh Instagram)

ALSO READ: Siddharth Nigam Pens Farewell Note To 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga' Co-star Avneet Kaur

(Image Credits: Ashi Singh Instagram)

(Image Credits: Ashi Singh Instagram)

Fans of the actors as well as the show were impressed by Ashi Singh and her look as Yasmine. Many took to their social media and complemented Ashi saying that she looked gorgeous and pretty in the look. Some also took to her social media and congratulated her for bagging the role. Ashi Singh’s fans are excited to see her in the role of Yasmine in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

ALSO READ: Avneet Kaur's Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over Her New Look, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.