Ali Asgar's Birthday Special: His Five Hilarious Moments On The Kapil Sharma Show

Ali Asgar will turn 50 tomorrow, on the 7th of December. The actor has a plethora of acting credits to his name, which consists of the name of each and every character the actor has used to bring a smile to the face of the audience members over the years.

Some of those characters are the likes of Dadi, a Begum and a Child on The Kapil Sharma Show episodes and that of Comedy Nights With Kapil. On the occasion of Ali Asgar’s 50th birthday, some of the best moments that were delivered on the show by Asgar as Dadi on The Kapil Sharma Show episodes and that of Comedy Nights with Kapil are being visited below-

1) Dadi and Chappu

The first in the list of the hilarious Ali Asgar's videos is her interaction as Dadi with her “third grandson”, played by Kapil Sharma in this sequence. Kapil’s character, Chappu is said to have been released from a special needs penitentiary and is unable to find a job. In response, Ali Asgar's Dadi ends up opening a driving school for him. As and when Sharma appears as Chappu, the two indulge in a hilarious banter regarding an ideal mate for Chappu that causes the audience and Navjot Singh Sidhu to erupt in a burst of laughter.

2) Dadi and Brett Lee

During one such episode of the Kapil Sharma show, Ali Asgar's Dadi could be seen smitten by Australian cricketer, Brett Lee. The first set of interactions between the two involve Dadi flirting with an already uncomfortable Lee. Dadi could also be heard making comments that only the Hindi speaking audience will understand. One thing leads to another and then the two end up taking part in a cricket match, which ends with Dadi chasing Lee out of the stage. But a sporting lee comes back for one last over with Sunil Grover’s Dr. Mashoor Gulati, which turns into a dance-off. Dadi could be seen exiting the stage after the session.

3) Ali Asgar as a child

In an episode that featured Sunidhi Chauhan and Anurag Basu as guests, Asgar could be seen dressed up as a sub-10-year old girl who has a lollipop in her mouth. The source of hilarity in this scene comes from Asgar’s antics and his witty set of questions that he asks the judges. The performance is also complimented with the antics of those who surround Asgar.

All three moments can be found here:

4) Dadi on a bike

One of the main characteristics of Ali Asgar's characters on Kapil Sharma's show is their ability to astonish the audience members. There's no telling as to what sort of a get up will Ali Asgar appear on the stage in. In the video that could be found below, Asgar could be seen making yet another grand entrance in a way that successfully managed to surprise the audience. The hilarity that ensued post that can be seen below:

5) Ali Asgar as Begum

In this last addition to the list of Ali Asgar’s moments on Kapil Sharma’s show, Asgar could be seen essaying one of her well-known characters on Kapil Sharma’s show, that of a Begum. Laced with an eloquent style of talking and a penchant for flirtatious banter, Asgar as Begum could be seen hilariously mingling with Navjot Singh Sidhu and the other guests that have occupied the couch.

