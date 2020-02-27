Cameron From 'Love Is Blind' Is A Fan Favourite, Here's All You Need To Know About Him

Love Is Blind is a Netflix original show which premiered on Feb 13, 2020. The concept of the show revolves around the stories of 30 men and 30 women who are in search of love and are looking for a deep connection. However, what's new about this show is that the contestants do not have the slightest idea of how the other person looks like. They get to know each other without seeing each other at all, and can only come face-to-face after the proposal. Cameron Hamilton is one of the 30 male contestants of Love Is Blind. Read to find out more about Cameron.

Everything you need to know about Cameron from Love Is Blind

Cameron from Love is Blind is a 29-year-old AI scientist and one of the finalists of Netflix Originals' Love is Blind. In an interview with Netflix, Cameron stated that figuring out the structure of mind is something that drives him. He also defines himself as a sensitive person. He has revealed that his last relationship lasted for 5 years. However, it does not stop him from going on a blind date. He also said that most of the women that he has met think that he is a jock, because of his physique. Cameron also ended up falling in love with a contestant from the show named Lauren Speed and also took to Instagram to share a clip from the show wherein Cameron and Lauren seem to be getting married to each other.

