'Sex Education 3': Premiere Date, Plot And Other Details About The Netflix Show

Netflix's popular show, Sex education is all set to return with the third season. The makers of the forthcoming series released a video on February 10, announcing Sex education 3. The one-minute short video has Principal Groff taking the viewers through a set of paintings, and discussing their life trajectory in Season 2.

The short video also gives us a glimpse into what to expect from Sex education 3. Here is all you need to know about Sex education 3.

Check out the announcement teaser of Sex education 3:

Also Read | Sex Education Director, Writer Explain Reason Behind 1980s Aesthetic In The Show

Sex education 3: Cast, Plot, and Release date

Sex education first aired in 2019. The engaging narrative of the series helped it earn the record number of viewership. Reports have it that Sex education 1 was viewed by 40 million households. The show, starring Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, and Ncuti Gatwa in the lead, chronicles the tale of a teenager, who comes in terms with his sexuality. The Laurie Nunn series is reported to get its third season. Here is all you need to know about Sex education 3 cast and plot details.

Also Read | Sex Education Season 2 Leaves Netizens Curious For Season 3; See Tweets

Sex education 3 cast details:

If the reports are to be believed, central characters from previous seasons like Asa Butterfield (Otis) and Emma Mackey (Maeve) to Gillian Anderson (Jean) and Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), are expected to appear in Sex education 3. Meanwhile, reports have it that the makers are trying to get on board some other season regulars on board for the third season.

Media reports are predicting that Sex education 3 will release in January 2021; although neither the makers nor Netflix has confirmed the news.

Also Read | Sex Education Season 2: Is Isaac The Roadblock In Otis And Maeve's Love Story? - Spoilers

Sex education 3 plot details:

Sex education 3 is reported to concentrate more on Adam and Eric's love story, going by the announcement video. Reports also claim that a storyline around Jean's pregnancy is expected to be spurned. Although nothing much has been revealed about the plot of Sex education 3, the fans of the series are eagerly awaiting the union of Ottis and Maeve, who could not get together in Season 2 due to some misunderstanding.

Also Read | 'Sex Education 2' Cast Takes The 'Paani Puri Challenge' In This Hilarious Video

(Promo Image Courtesy: Asa Butterfield Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.