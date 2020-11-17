'All Rise' Season 2: Fans Ask 'is Simone Missick Pregnant?' As Baby Bump Looks "too Real"

All Rise is one of the most popular American legal drama TV series. All Rise cast features various talented actors like Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, Ruthie Ann Miles among others. The show created by Greg Spottiswood premiered its second season recently and it has also been received well by the viewers. Monday marked the premiere night of the second season and the first episode of the second season focused heavily on the Black Lives Matters protests that took over the country. However, the episode will be remembered for a surprise baby news.

Towards the end of the episode, it was revealed that judge Lola Carmichael, played by Simone Missick, is pregnant. As the episode ended, a lot of people have now been wondering- is Simone Missick pregnant in real life too? For all the people who are curious to know about Simone Missick’s pregnancy, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Simone Missick pregnant?

After this revelation, some of the viewers started speculating that Simone Missick’s character was pregnant right from the beginning of the episode because of the clothes that she was wearing. However, a majority of the people also wondered that Simone Missick is pregnant in real life. According to a report by meaww.com, there have been tabloid reports which speculated that Simone Missick is pregnant in real life.

However, the representative of the actor has not confirmed anything yet. Simone Missick has been married to Dorian Missick since February 2012. One of the fans wrote, “Is Judge Carmichael pregnant in real life? It’s looking too real!” while another user thanked the makers for adding Simone Missick’s pregnancy on the show. Here is a look at how Twitter wondered about is Simone Missick pregnant in real life.

Like I'm really convince Lola or @SimoneMissick is pregnant ..they are really hiding her stomach #AllRise — Stephon JS (@StephonJS87) November 17, 2020

I think Simone is pregnant #AllRise — 𝕓𝕀𝕞 ⭕️❌|tpt🩰 (@Love_Timerea_) November 17, 2020

If I was a betting woman I would say #simonemissick from #AllRise is pregnant 🤰🏽 she looks like she is glowing and hiding a baby bump 🤔#AllRiseCBS — T-BabyDiva (@TheonlyLadydiva) November 17, 2020

So glad they added Simone’s pregnancy to the story. Fuller face, thick ankles, thicker middle, the efforts to hide the baby bump were instant giveaways. Congrats soror! #AllRise 👶🏽 — Alice Fuller (@hollywoodlvwork) November 17, 2020

Is Judge Carmichael pregnant in real life? It’s looking too real! #AllRise #AllRiseCBS — CJ (@chrisintweets) November 17, 2020

Simone Missick's Pregnancy

Towards the ending of the premiere episode, fans were taken aback with this surprise revelation. During the first season, Lola was already married and her best friend, Assistant District Attorney Mark Callan, played by Wilson Bethel was seeing someone else. However, this could not stop fans from linking up these two characters.

Lola’s intense confrontation with a police officer during a "Black Lives Matter" protest proved to be a major hurdle in her once impenetrable friendship with Mark Callan. At the ending of this episode, Lola greets her husband, Robin Taylor, who returned from Washington DC. She tells him that she is pregnant. After this, the viewers get to see Lola’s baby bump.

Image Credits: Simone Missick Instagram

