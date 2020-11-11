Who Is Patrick Duffy Dating? Read All Details About His Relationship And Girlfriend

Patrick Duffy is known for his several memorable roles throughout his acting career. He is most popular for playing Bobby Ewing in the CBS soap opera, Dallas. He has recently been in the news for his relationship status. Several people have been curious to know about Patrick Duffy girlfriend and who is Patrick Duffy dating. For all the people who are wondering about who is Patrick Duffy dating, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who is Patrick Duffy dating?

In a recent interview with People magazine, Patrick Duffy revealed that he is currently dating Happy Days actor Linda Purl. His relationship began with a COVID-19 group chat. Talking about his relationship, Patrick Duffy said that he is in an incredibly happy relationship. The 71-year-old actor mentioned that he never thought this would happen again and he had no idea that he would be having this feeling again. The equation of Linda Purl is well known in her fans. The 65-year-old actor played the role of Ashley Pfister in the TV series.

About Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl

The report mentioned that Patrick Duffy had grown accustomed to living his life as a widower. However, during the pandemic quarantine brought him unexpected joy when he fell for the 65-year-old actor, Linda Purl. The adorable couple were casual friends years ago but over the years they lost touch.

During the pandemic, they happened to be on a group chat with some mutual friends. As the weeks went by, the conversation between them increased. During the interview, Patrick also shared that at that time he loaded his car and drove for 20 hours and showed up at Linda Purl’s doorstep just to see if it was real and they have not been apart ever since.

The Dallas actor was married for more than four decades to the late ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser. She died 3 years ago in 2017 due to cancer. Patrick Duffy and Carlyn Rosser had two sons Padraic, 46, and Conor, 40. The veteran actor also has four grandkids. In his interview, Patrick Duffy shared that he knows his wife would want him to find joy. Talking about his wife, he said that in 48 years of his time with Rosser they both were always together.

